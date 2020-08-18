Man shot dead, son wounded during Sohrab Goth burglary

A man was killed and his son injured when they offered resistance during a robbery bid in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place at a slum dwelling in the Macchar Colony area within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. Following the incident, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and rushed the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased person has been identified as 65-year-old Adam Khan, son of Yousuf, while his injured son as 20-year-old Murtaza. According to SHO Abdur Rasool Siyal, the incident took place when robbers barged into their house on the night between Sunday and Monday and held the family members hostage at gunpoint.

The officer added that the suspects opened fire on the victims when they offered resistance. As a result, the elderly man died on the spot and his son was seriously injured.

Police have also recovered empty shells of a pistol from the crime scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Separately, a 30-year-old man, Hassan Abbas, son of Mubarak, was wounded in a firing incident that took place in the alFalah Colony area. Police said the firing incident took place when Abbas put up resistance during a mugging bid. He was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In another incident, 16-year-old Ikram, son of Din Islam, was wounded in a firing incident in Taiser Town within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. According to police, the teenager was shot after he offered resistance to muggers. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.