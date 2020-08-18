All parties to be consulted on city administrator’s appointment: mayor

Wasim Akhtar said on Monday that after the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) elected local council completes its tenure, a city administrator will be appointed after consulting all the political parties. The city mayor said that a competent government officer will be appointed as administrator.

Akhtar said Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked the National Disaster Management Authority and the Pakistan Army’s V Corps for clearing Karachi’s storm water drains. “A committee comprising members of each political party will be formed to resolve the city’s issues.”

The mayor made these remarks after inaugurating the newly constructed two-kilometre road in Nazimabad Block-M. Central District Municipal Corporation Chairman Rehan Hashmi, KMC Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Akhtar said the federal and Sindh governments and the mayor are stakeholders of the city, adding that the committees will be formed to resolve the city’s issues. “The resolution of the city’s problems lies in an empowered local government system. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has submitted its report regarding the empowerment of the local bodies, and we will submit our report soon.”

The mayor said he had talked about Karachi’s issues, including water scarcity, lack of transport and garbage lifting system, in an earlier meeting that was attended by representatives of the federal and provincial governments. He said the miseries of the citizens can decrease to some extent if these issues are resolved.

“The Sindh government is supposed to issue a notification for the forming of a committee. The people should be given priority in future.” Regarding the new road, Akhtar said it had been in a dilapidated condition since long and the people had been suffering, adding that its construction was one of their priorities. He said that besides completing the 4,000 running square feet road, water and sewerage lines and street lights will also be fixed. The choking points of the drain on the road will also be fixed, and all these works will be completed soon, he added.