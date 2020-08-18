COVID-19 may lead to 31pc increase in infant and maternal mortality in Pakistan, warn gynecologists

Senior gynecologists urged the Sindh government and the health authorities on Monday to make over 30 maternity homes functional round the clock in Karachi and provide gynecology services available 24 hours a day at the existing facilities to save the lives of hundreds of pregnant women and their babies, many of whom are brought dead at tertiary-care hospitals from far-flung areas of the city.

Deploring that most patients, especially pregnant women, were still hesitating to visit health facilities due to the scare of COVID-19, they warned that according to a recent research published in Lancet, COVID-19 may lead to a 31 per cent increase in infant and maternal mortality in Pakistan in 12 months if health services remain halted. They urged the authorities to enhance maternity facilities in the province in addition to increasing working hours at the health facilities.

They were speaking at a news briefing, jointly organised by the National Committee for Maternal and Newborn Health (NCMNH), the Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology (SOGP) and the Forum for Safe Motherhood at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Azra Ahsan, vice president of the NCMNH, said women and their newborns needed quality maternity care services with respect and dignity even when disaster struck.

“Measures must be taken to ensure that women and newborn continue to receive vital life-saving interventions and that their right to dignity and respect is upheld, even in times of crisis. Women in pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period and newborns are particularly vulnerable.”

Dr Razia Korejo, president of the SOGP, emphasised that Sindh had taken the highest toll of COVID-19 cases as compared to other provinces. Due to the COVID-19 response and the lockdown, mother and child health services had suffered badly, and this was likely to affect the gains of the past decades in reducing the maternal and infant mortality rate in the province.

“In these circumstances, policy actions and steps are required for the continuity of mother, newborn, child health and family planning services with respect and dignity even in emergency situations,” she added.

Dr Haleema Yasmeen of the JPMC/SOGP highlighted that the picture emerging both at the national level and even internationally was one where resources and service providers were being reallocated to the COVID-19 response, which had led to severely compromised reproductive, maternity, and new-born services.

The news briefing was told that things such as the unavailability of emergency transfers to facilities, mandatory separation of mother and baby, and the increasing reliance on preponement through medically unnecessary C-sections, inductions and augmentation of labour have further aggravated the situation. It is essential that the country’s decision-makers realise that women and their newborn need quality and respectful maternity care services even when disaster strikes.

Dr Sadia Ahsan Pal of the NCMNH/SOGP particularly talked about respectful maternity care (RMC). She said that unfortunately, in Pakistan, there were several practices that characterised maternity care services delivery which fell outside the realm of RMC. She added that most of these fell in the category of abandonment and denial of care, followed by non-dignified care, including verbal abuse and non-consented and non-confidential care.

The key drivers of these practices appear to be lack of accountability in the system, gaps in the trainings of health care providers and high client load vis-à-vis facilities. On the demand side, lack of awareness of rights of women coupled with hopelessness with respect to result of any efforts of raising voice, fear of denial of care in case of complaining and lack of any effective grievance redress mechanisms are some of the main reasons responsible for this sorry state of affairs.

Dr Azra Ahsan highlighted a number of policy initiatives taken up by the Sindh government, including the Reproductive Health (RH) Act recently passed by the provincial assembly, in which RH and family planning rights of women were being safeguarded.

She stressed the need for a concerted campaign on RMC in Pakistan which, she said, targeted specific gaps in the policies and programmes of maternity services. She added that all stakeholders in Sindh, including the SOGP and the NCMNH, were committed to improving access, availability and quality of maternal and childcare services in remote, less developed regions of Sindh.

The NCMNH and the SOGP were committed to providing hand-holding and technical assistance to facilities in order to enable them to successfully implement standards and adopt respectful maternity care guidelines, she said.