Sindh’s coronavirus death toll hits 2,331 as nine more perish

Another nine patients died from the novel coronavirus in a day, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday.

“The province’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 2,331,” he said and added that fresh 243 cases of COVID-19 had emerged in the last 24 hours when 6,699 samples were tested in Sindh.

The total number of coronavirus cases had reached 126,425 in the province, however, 119,849 patients (or 95 per cent of the total cases) had defeated the virus, including 277 who recovered last night, he said.

Out of the fresh 243 cases, he said 102 were reported in Karachi alone. Giving a district-wise breakdown, he said 44 cases were from Karachi East, 18 from Karachi Central, 17 from Malir, 13 from Korangi, and five each from Karachi South and Karachi West.

He said Jamshoro had reported 14 new cases, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar nine each, Mirpurkhas seven, Dadu, Hyderabad and Sukkur six each, Qamabar, Naushehroferoze, Sanghar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Umerkot five each, Matiari four, Khairpur three, Larkana two and Ghotki one in the last 24 hours.

According to him, 4,245 patients are currently under treatment, including 3,844 who are at homes, seven at isolation centres and 394 at hospitals. “The condition of 247 patients is critical, including 34 who are on ventilators.”