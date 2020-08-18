Power load-shedding can disturb law and order in Karachi, warns minister

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has expressed dismay at the increase in the duration of power load-shedding in Karachi instead of seeing any improvement in the city’s electricity situation even after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) issued a show-cause notice to K-Electric.

Shaikh’s concerns were expressed in separate letters sent to the federal energy minister and the Nepra chairman on Monday. Sindh’s energy minister said in his letters that power load-shedding continues in Karachi for eight hours to 12 hours on a daily basis amid the city’s hot and humid weather.

He said the duration of power load-shedding has increased despite the fact that KE has been issued with a show-cause notice under Section 28 of the Nepra Act 1997 after a public hearing conducted by the regulatory authority.

He also said that nightly load-shedding spells in the city have been causing a lot of restlessness to the people due to the harsh weather. He warned that the electricity situation has worsened to such an extent that the people may be forced to protest, which can disturb the city’s law and order.

He suggested that directives be issued to KE on an emergency basis to reduce the duration of load-shedding in Karachi. He said Nepra officials should come to the city to assess the prevailing electricity situation on a first-hand basis.

The minister also suggested round-table talks to thoroughly review Karachi’s electricity situation and to find a permanent solution to the city’s prevailing power crisis. He said the talks should be attended by all the stakeholders, including representatives of Nepra, KE and the Power Division and energy experts.

In his letter to the federal energy minister, Shaikh said that prolonged load-shedding is being carried out in the areas of the province where the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company and the Sukkur Electric Power Company are responsible for supplying power.

Moreover, he added, there have also been complaints of delays in the installation of transformers, because of which people have to suffer in the absence of electricity. He suggested similar round-table talks to find a solution to the electricity issues of the people of the rest of Sindh.