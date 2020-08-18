Exam chaos

After almost two weeks of protests and threats of legal action by anguished students and their parents, the British exams regulator Ofqual is again reviewing its guidance on how to appeal against A-Level and GCSC grades using mock exam results hours after publishing it. On Saturday Ofqual, under heavy attack from around the world, had constituted a mock exam system for students appealing A-Levels results in England. But it has now suspended its criteria and promised information soon. The confusion simply highlights the huge mess created by the method used by Ofqual and the algorithm it developed to determine grades for pupils who did not sit formal exams this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. There has been criticism from around the world that the process was unequal and that almost 40 percent of A-Levels grades were marked down from teachers’ predictions by the Ofqual algorithm. There have been complaints that students from schools with low profile who accommodated less wealthy pupils suffered most as the method developed by Ofqual appeared to work in favour of elite private schools which had consistently achieved high grades in the past.

The problem is a global one, with CIE exams taken in 160 countries of the world and in thousands of schools. Pakistan’s Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had also announced several days ago that Pakistan had made an appeal against the exam results to the UK High Commission, the British Council and CIE. He said he was confident that Pakistani students, like others, would be compensated. The whole system put into action by CIE and the British government essentially created massive chaos. In London and other places, there have been protests by students, teachers and parents worried about the future of their children. A large number of students have failed to meet the grades they require to be accepted into universities. Students have said their lives have been ruined. The new mock exam process is under further study to avoid still more confusion.

The British government has faced huge pressure over the mishandling of the exams and the accusations that students at private schools were far less likely to be downgraded. Conservative MPs have themselves joined the protests against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ruling party. Legal action has also been threatened. The A-Level exam determines the future for thousands of students around the world. Leaders of the Labour Party have said the problem needs to be fixed and that students must receive correct results which are transparent and can be easily understood by the students as being fair in their assessment and not so far wide off the mark set by the teachers. Let’s hope there is some resolution to this problem. The pandemic has caused enough problems; let it not ruin completely the future of our children.