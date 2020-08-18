Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) volunteers would help the government contain the spread of the virus. Following a sharp decline in the number of coronavirus cases, the government has started to ease restrictions in the country.

Even though the lockdown is lifted, people have to follow the SOPs strictly. The CRTF should start awareness programmes across the country and encourage people to follow the SOPs. They should visit different public places and ensure that no one is violating the SOPs.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro