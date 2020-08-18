close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 18, 2020

More work

Newspost

 
August 18, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Corona Relief Tiger Force (CRTF) volunteers would help the government contain the spread of the virus. Following a sharp decline in the number of coronavirus cases, the government has started to ease restrictions in the country.

Even though the lockdown is lifted, people have to follow the SOPs strictly. The CRTF should start awareness programmes across the country and encourage people to follow the SOPs. They should visit different public places and ensure that no one is violating the SOPs.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro

Latest News

More From Newspost