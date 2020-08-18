Expensive sugar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The promises that were made soon after the sugar scandal surfaced have not been fulfilled to date. There has been no relief for the people who continue to purchase sugar for over Rs95 per kg. No good came out of the investigations that were initiated to tackle the sugar crisis.
What purpose do various state institutions, funded by taxpayers, serve if they cannot regulate the provision of basic food items produced within the country at an affordable price?
Malik Tariq
Lahore