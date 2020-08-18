The other side

Even though the Thar coal project is being referred to as a ray of hope for the poor inhabitants of the region, we cannot ignore the harmful environmental effect of the project. Constant excavation of underground water will cause acute water shortage in the area.

A cluster of coal fired power plants may expose around 100,000 people to intoxicant, poisonous and acidic gases. The federal and provincial governments should look into this matter. They should plan a strategy to save the environment and people from poisonous and harmful gases.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal