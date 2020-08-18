close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
August 18, 2020

Don’t abandon the Palestinians

Newspost

 
August 18, 2020

The UAE-Israel deal took the entire world by surprise. What is even more alarming is the fact that other Gulf countries are also likely to normalise diplomatic ties with Israel. These unfortunate developments are likely to strengthen Israel at the cost of the Palestinians.

It didn’t come as a surprise when the Palestinians fiercely denounced the deal. Pakistan should think about the plight of the Palestinians and must condemn this latest development.

Hameed Akhtar Niazi

Islamabad

*****

Following the UAE-Israel peace deal, other Muslim countries may normalise ties with Israel. Such a move will have a negative impact on the Palestinian cause. Pakistan should not consider forming diplomatic ties with the country.

Doing so is likely to imply that Pakistan no longer supports the Palestinians. It will also have a great damage on our firm stance on the Kashmir issue. Pakistan must give a clear statement on the UAE-Israel peace agreement.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

