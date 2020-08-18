Visit with respect

Pakistan has plenty of ancient sites and historical monuments. These buildings are our cultural assets and must be conserved in the best way possible. However, at present, the relevant authorities are doing little to preserve these beautiful buildings. Also, domestic tourists who visit these places show no respect. They draw and write on the walls – some people don’t even leave tombstones. The authorities need to understand that these buildings can be used as a source of revenue if they are responsibly converted to tourist sites. They should punish the people who are responsible for damaging the property.

Usman Mir

Karachi