Call to strengthen SMEDA

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has stressed the need to strengthen the Small Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) without loss of time, a statement said on Monday.

UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said that many committees have been constituted and fizzled out after a couple of meetings. He named the SME Task Force, the National Committee on SMEs and the SME Forum of Pakistan constituted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) last year.

“It has been our long outstanding demand for a coordination committee and we are glad that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has accepted our demand. However, unless and until SMEDA is not equipped with personnel, funds and a focused agenda for fast track SME uplift, no committee will be able to achieve the desired results,” Thaver said. The increase in size and scope of SMEDA is very essential, he said, adding: “We fail to understand why the government does not comprehend this requirement of the sector for a bigger and broader outreach of SMEDA to cater to SMEs in all the districts.” Thaver said UNISAME is hopeful that the National Coordination Committee (NCC) will impress upon the government to make finance affordable, accessible and stress on the need for filling the technological gap, offering marketing support through national portals with global exposure.