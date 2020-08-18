BAHL Q2 profit surges 84pc

KARACHI: Bank Al-Habib Limited (BAHL) on Monday said its profit for the three months ended June 30, 2020, grew by a massive 84 percent to Rs4.402 million (EPS: Rs3.96) –in line with market expectations.

The bank, in a statement, said it had Rs2.393 million (EPS of Rs2.15) in the corresponding period last year. Brokerage Topline Securities in research note said, “Early re-pricing of liabilities, as has been with other banks, was evident from 19 percent QoQ decline in Interest Expense. On the other hand, Interest Earned grew by 2 percent QoQ due to delayed re-pricing on assets”.

Moreover, NII declined 22 percent YoY and 10 percent QoQ, the brokerage house added. “The YoY decline was owing to 46 percent YoY fall in forex income, while sequential drop was largely because of 15 percent QoQ lower fee income.”

Topline report said the operating expenses continued their upward momentum. “Given the strong asset quality of the bank, the big surprise came in provisions, where after recording just Rs342 million in 1Q2020, the bank recorded provisions of Rs1.8 billion in 2Q2020,” the brokerage said.