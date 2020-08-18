‘Govt focusing on industrial uplift’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government is focusing on the industrial development and has established 13 special economic zones in the province within a short span of two years compared with three established in 70 years, a statement said on Monday.

He said this, while inaugurating the state-of-the-art One Window Smart Services at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The new city along with Ravi River is a revolutionary project that would generate employment opportunities for thousands of people, he said, adding that the industrial reforms of the Punjab government would pave the way for the economic revival in the COVID-19 perspective.

The agriculture sector should be built on modern lines, he said, adding that special attention is being given to the agricultural research. LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh demanded that all industrial units already established in Lahore including Ferozepur Road, Shahdara Road, Multan Road, Raiwind Road, Band Road, Kasur Road and Katarband Road, etc, should also be regularised without any penalty.

The Punjab government should set up testing laboratories providing certification for halal food, especially from its provincial budget, he added. He also asked the chief minister to resolve the issues regarding installation of water treatment plants for industrial units.