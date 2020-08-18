Daraz launches dBills

KARACHI: Daraz, the leading platform for online shopping in Pakistan, has focused on innovative answers that will not only propel digitisation in the country, but also offers millions convenience in fulfilling routine tasks, a statement said on Monday.

The platform has launched dBills - a channel dedicated to the payment of electricity, water, telephone-internet and gas bills, which will eliminate the need for Pakistanis to step outside of their houses to clear their dues, it added.

The COVID19 pandemic has proven a catalyst for change and digital adoption in Pakistan with consumers relying on digital solutions for entertainment, to shop and to make payments. Daraz is focused on offering innovative answers that offer millions convenience in fulfilling routine tasks. Bills allows customers to make payments using a variety of digital payment methods, including credit cards and offers discounts up to Rs500.