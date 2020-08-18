Gold rates rise Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs400/tola on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs119,400/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs343 to Rs102,366. In the international market, bullion rates increased $8 to $1,953/ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,470/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also stood same at Rs1,260.28. Local jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market.