KARACHI: The rupee ended weaker against the dollar on Monday due to increased payments for imports, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 168.16/dollar, weaker from the previous closing of 167.93. The rupee ended at 168.50 against the dollar, compared with the Friday’s closing of 168.40 in the open market. “There were import payments, which pushed the rupee down,” a currency dealer said. “Importers bought dollars to settle their bills, as activity and the demand [dollar] picked up after a long weekend.”

The markets remained closed on Friday for August 14 (Independence Day) holiday. A poll of bankers undertaken by Tresmark, an application that tracks financial markets, shows that 65 percent of participants expect the rupee to end the year near 170. A prime concern for them is the fiscal imbalance with increasing monetary easing. As economic growth disruptions exacerbate globally, the rupee may cross 170 well before that.

There is an increasing anxiety about loan repayments later this year to friendly Gulf Cooperation Council countries as that bit picks up a political colour, it said. The dollar index is 10 percent lower since the beginning of the year, yet the rupee has gradually eroded in value against the dollar. The rupee has fared well in comparison with other emerging market currencies depreciating by eight percent, it noted. In comparison, currencies of Brazil depreciated 35 percent, South Africa 24 percent and Turkey 23 percent. However, the currencies of Russia, India and Thailand fell 18 percent, 5 per cent and 3 percent, respectively.