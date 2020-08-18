Fitch affirms Pakistan’s B- rating, outlook at stable

KARACHI: Global credit rating agency Fitch on Monday affirmed its long-term foreign currency issuer default rating on Pakistan at ‘B-’ and outlook at stable, saying coronavirus pandemic has dented the country’s growth strategy and stressed public finances.

“Pakistan's 'B-' rating reflects weak public finances, including large fiscal deficits and a high government debt/GDP ratio, a challenging external position characterised by large external debt repayments against low foreign-exchange reserves and low governance indicator scores,” Fitch said in a statement.

“The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated these challenges by depressing economic growth and pressuring the public finances. The external finances appear resilient to the shock due to the authorities' policy actions and continuing multilateral and bilateral financial support.” The coronavirus poses a potential setback to the government's reform agenda, with policy focused on the pandemic response, and possibly affects the ability to advance politically challenging reforms.

Nevertheless, the government has undertaken some reforms in the past months, although further steps to address circular debt in the power sector - a key element of the IMF programme - have been delayed. It said policy actions taken by the government over the past couple of years eased external vulnerabilities prior to the coronavirus shock.

“These included tighter monetary policy settings and the move to a more market-determined exchange rate regime, which contributed to a sharp narrowing of the current account deficit and a modest rebuilding of foreign-exchange reserves.”

The agency said greater exchange rate flexibility has continued during the pandemic and has been an important shock absorber.

Fitch forecasts a slight widening of the current account deficit to 1.7 percent in the current fiscal year of 2020/21 due to a modest recovery in imports and declining remittances. “Remittances rose unexpectedly by 7.3 percent in 4QFY20, but we view this as temporary and expect a decline of about 10 percent in FY21 due to the impact of the global economic shock on Pakistan's overseas workers.” It said the country external financing requirements have declined, in line with the narrowing of the current account deficit.

“However, the government's external debt repayments remain high at about $0.3 billion (about 80 percent of current gross liquid reserves) in FY21 and $8.9 billion in FY22. The $3 billion in deposits at the central bank from Saudi Arabia were slated to be rolled over through 2022, but the Saudi authorities requested repayment on $1 billion of the deposits in July.” The agency said fiscal consolidation efforts were affected by the coronavirus shock, but the general government fiscal deficit still declined to 8.1 percent of GDP in FY20 from 9.1 percent in FY19.

The shock weighed on revenue in 4QFY20, but it still increased 28% for the full year due in large part to base effects from low revenue collection during FY19 and the authorities' earlier efforts to improve revenue collection.

“We forecast the fiscal deficit to remain roughly stable at 8.2 percent in FY21, due to the lingering impacts of the coronavirus shock,” it added. Fitch forecasts that Pakistan's debt/GDP ratio will rise to about 90 percent at FYE21, from 87.2 percent at FYE20, well above the 'B' median of 50.8 percent, increasing debt sustainability concerns.

“The deterioration in the debt/GDP ratio is much more significant than our expectation of an 80 percent level by FYE20 at our last review in January, due to the coronavirus shock, as well as further currency depreciation.”

Fitch forecasts GDP growth to rebound to 1.2 percent in FY21, following a contraction of 0.4 percent in FY20 resulting from the pandemic and the authorities' macro adjustment policies. “Risks to the forecasts are skewed to the downside given uncertainty around the coronavirus. Recent locust infestations pose another downside risk to agriculture, and to the broader growth and the inflation outlook,” it added.

Fitch forecasts that inflation will remain on a downward trajectory, averaging 7.8 percent during FY21 from 10.7 percent in FY20, supported by diminishing pass through from last year's substantial rupee depreciation.