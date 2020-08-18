Waiver of 37pc tax on yarn urged

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) Standing Committee on Imports, has asked the government to waive 37 percent tax on the partially-oriented yarn (POY 5402.4600), which is the basic raw material of the textile industry and small and medium units, a statement said on Monday.

FPCCI Standing Committee on Imports Chairman and Yarn Trade Committee Convener Khawar Noorani said that this would encourage the investors to set up Draw Textured Yarn (DTY) manufacturing plants and local production will be able to meet the demand for raw materials of domestic industries. Noorani expressed concern over the equal tax rate on imported POY and DTY, and termed it unfair even though the duty on POY is less across the world. “Only two plants in the country directly produce 20 percent DTY from PTA and MEG, while DTY can also be produced from POY, and that is why industries have 80 percent dependence on imported DTY,” he said, adding that these two local producers get advance payments from factories and not in a position to provide DTY yarn due to capacity issue.