Stocks dip in mixed trade amid govt-IPPs deal doubts

Stocks edged lower on Monday as overbought shares invited correction amid uncertainties over government’s deal with independent power producers (IPPs) and the top court decision related to collection of GIDC (gas infrastructure development cess) from companies pending since 2016, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.42 percent or 168.24 points to close at 40,122.50 points, whereas KSE-30 hit a low of 0.87 percent or 152.98 points to end at 17,385.43 points. Topline Securities in a note said, “… IPPs and the government have reached an agreement wherein, formers have agreed to lower their ROE (rate on equity) in return of clearance of existing backlog of dues”.

This put the 2002 policy based IPPs such as NPL and NCPL in the limelight as they closed at their upper circuits, while companies having exposure in 2015 policy like HUBC, ENGRO, and LUCK came under pressure as no counterpart had as yet confirmed any reduction in ROE/IRR (rate on equity/internal rate of return),” the brokerage added. Of 403 active scrips, 210 were up, 173 down, and 20 remained unchanged. Volumes were almost unchanged at 522.652 million shares, compared with 556.146 million in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said, “The market showed negative signs mainly because of the overbought situation, which led to adjustment”.

However it was mere technical correction as the fundamentals were strong and there was a positive development on economic side as the remittance reached record high despite COVID19 issue, Ahmad said.

Moreover stability in cement and steel stocks recorded on news report that several companies had lodged new construction projects in the country which raised the demand, Ahmad added. Shahab Farooq, head of research at Next Capital, said, “With high volumes, the market remained volatile throughout the day mostly in the negative territory”.

E&Ps (exploration and production stocks) provided the much needed support to the market where select buying was also seen in banks and cements, Farooq added.

Zia Shafi, senior investment advisor at Intermarket Securities, said, “The inherent sentiment has been strong and correction was mainly due to adjustment from some of the financial institutions and some individuals; however, one should focus on trading in scrips and buying on dips”.

There were chances of some downward correction in the beginning of the roll-over week, but with some positive news expected following the government’s plan to focus on rebuilding the financial hub might gear up some fresh buying in cyclical stocks, Shafi added.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said power sector remained bullish on account of MoU with IPPs, however, there was still uncertainty on government approval and NEPRA decision.Furthermore, above-expectation remittance numbers for July 2020 could not trigger positivity, as the index remained fragile on lower SPI inflation numbers, which triggered profit-taking in the food sector, he added.The top gainers were Unilever Foods, up Rs210 to close at Rs9800/share, and Abbott Laboratories, up Rs38.40 to finish at Rs698.92/share, while Sapphire Textile, down Rs44.50 to close at Rs825/share, and Engro Corporations, down Rs16.40 to close at Rs290.71/share, were the main losers.Unity Foods posted the highest volumes with 37.368 million shares, gaining Re0.36 to end at Rs14.26/share, whereas Pakistan International Bulk Terminal recorded the lowest volumes with 16.341 million shares, Its scrip gained Re0.24 to end at Rs12.06/share.