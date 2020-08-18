Abe’s hospital trip sparks speculation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose first term in office ended in part for health reasons, sparked fresh speculation on Monday about his well-being with an unexpected, hours-long hospital visit. Abe emerged from the Tokyo hospital where he was previously treated for ulcerate colitis more than seven hours after he entered, and left by car without saying anything, according to TV footage of local media.