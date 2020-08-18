Israel releases prominent Palestinian

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israel on Monday released a West Bank leader of the global campaign to boycott the Jewish state, following his arrest last month by Israel’s internal security agency. Mahmoud Nawajaa, coordinator of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in the occupied Palestinian territories, was arrested at his home in Ramallah on July 30.