Russia summons Netherlands envoy

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry on Monday said it had summoned the Dutch charge d’affaires in Moscow to protest over what it said was spying on Russia’s military attache in the Netherlands. Russia “strongly protested” to the Dutch diplomat after the discovery of “spy equipment” in the official car of the Russian military attache in the Netherlands, the ministry said in a statement.