Israeli tanks hit Gaza Strip

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israeli tanks pounded Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early on Monday in what has become a daily response to Palestinian rockets and airborne firebombs launched into southern Israel and to clashes on the border. “Tanks targeted a number of military observation posts belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in the Gaza Strip,” an army statement said in English, referring to the Islamist group that rules the enclave.