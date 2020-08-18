‘Deceptive calm’ in Libya

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TRIPOLI: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, visiting war-torn Libya’s capital on Monday, warned of a “deceptive calm” since fighting has stalled around Sirte, the central hometown of fallen dictator Moamer Qadhafi.
Outside powers are “continuing to massively arm the country,” Maas, whose government has tried to broker peace in Libya, said during a surprise visit to the oil-rich North African country.