Tue Aug 18, 2020
AFP
August 18, 2020

US expands sanctions on Huawei

World

AFP
August 18, 2020

WASHINGTON: The US administration on Monday expanded its sanctions on China’s Huawei, a move aimed at further limiting the tech giant’s access to computer chips and other technology.

A Commerce Department statement added 38 Huawei affiliates around the world to the “entity list”, claiming that the company was using international subsidiaries to circumvent the sanctions which prevent export of US-based technology.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Huawei and its affiliates “have worked through third parties to harness US technology in a manner that undermines US national security and foreign policy interests.”

