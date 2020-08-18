close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
AFP
August 18, 2020

Israel releases prominent Palestinian

World

AFP
August 18, 2020

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israel on Monday released a West Bank leader of the global campaign to boycott the Jewish state, following his arrest last month by Israel’s internal security agency. Mahmoud Nawajaa, coordinator of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in the occupied Palestinian territories, was arrested at his home in Ramallah on July 30.

