Tue Aug 18, 2020
AFP
August 18, 2020

Two soldiers killed in Syria

BEIRUT: Two Syrian soldiers were killed on Monday in a coalition air strike in Qamishli after government forces at a checkpoint turned back a coalition patrol, a war monitor said.

The strike, confirmed by state news agency Sana, was carried out after the regime checkpoint refused passage to the patrol in the northeastern city, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. “One soldier was martyred and two others wounded... when a US aircraft targeted an army checkpoint,” Sana reported, giving a lower death toll.

