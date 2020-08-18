close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 18, 2020

‘Deceptive calm’ in Libya

World

AFP
August 18, 2020

TRIPOLI: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, visiting war-torn Libya’s capital on Monday, warned of a “deceptive calm” since fighting has stalled around Sirte, the central hometown of fallen dictator Moamer Qadhafi.

Outside powers are “continuing to massively arm the country,” Maas, whose government has tried to broker peace in Libya, said during a surprise visit to the oil-rich North African country.

Latest News

More From World