Tue Aug 18, 2020
AFP
August 18, 2020

Abe’s hospital trip sparks speculation

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose first term in office ended in part for health reasons, sparked fresh speculation on Monday about his well-being with an unexpected, hours-long hospital visit. Abe emerged from the Tokyo hospital where he was previously treated for ulcerate colitis more than seven hours after he entered, and left by car without saying anything, according to TV footage of local media.

