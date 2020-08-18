Swedish TikTok

STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s public broadcasters Swedish Television (SVT) and Swedish Radio (SR) said on Monday they have banned staff from using the video-sharing app TikTok on their work phones for security reasons.

“SVT’s IT security department has found that the TikTok app discloses more information than what is considered necessary” to the app’s Chinese owner Bytedance, SVT wrote on its website. “SVT has therefore decided that employees are not allowed to have the TikTok app on their work phones.”