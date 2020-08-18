Youth commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A youth committed suicide on Monday.Shahzad Munir, 24, of Christian Colony hanged himself with the ceiling of a room for unknown reasons.Meanwhile, Okara Patrolling Police detained a man over driving a motorcycle with a bogus number plate.A case has registered against the accused and the motorcycle was handed over to Sadr Depalpur police.