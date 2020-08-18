close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
August 18, 2020

Youth commits suicide

Peshawar

August 18, 2020

OKARA: A youth committed suicide on Monday.Shahzad Munir, 24, of Christian Colony hanged himself with the ceiling of a room for unknown reasons.Meanwhile, Okara Patrolling Police detained a man over driving a motorcycle with a bogus number plate.A case has registered against the accused and the motorcycle was handed over to Sadr Depalpur police.

