Man arrested for killing son

LAHORE: A six-month-old child was murdered by his father over a domestic dispute in North Cantonment here on Monday. Suspect Naveed had a dispute with his wife in Nadirabad area. He doubted her character. During arguments with his wife, he in anger pushed his son Faizan against a wall. He received serious injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital where he could not survive. Police arrested the man and registered a case.

Man injured in accident: A 46-year-old man was injured in a road accident in Johar Town here on Monday. Ahmad Ashfaq was going on a bike when he reached near Ahmad Abad Chowk he fell down from the bike in an attempt to save a child. He received injuries and was admitted to

hospital.

Body found: Body of a 25-year-old man was recovered from Jail Road here on Monday. A passerby spotted the body and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and removed the body to morgue. Circumstantial evidence suggested that the victim died of excessive use of drugs.