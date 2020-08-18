10 passengers injured in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BHAKKAR: As many as 10 passengers were injured in an accident near Kukar Khoo on Monday.
Reportedly, a bus was carrying passengers when it collided with a coach on Behal Road. As a result, 10 passengers, including Akhtar Abbas and Momin Abbas, were injured.Meanwhile, Ali was killed while three women were injured when a car collided with a tractor-trolley near Jamewala.
MAN KILLS WIFE: A man killed his wife over a domestic issue. Accused Ziaullah allegedly killed his wife Rehana Bibi over a domestic issue.