10 passengers injured in accident

BHAKKAR: As many as 10 passengers were injured in an accident near Kukar Khoo on Monday.

Reportedly, a bus was carrying passengers when it collided with a coach on Behal Road. As a result, 10 passengers, including Akhtar Abbas and Momin Abbas, were injured.Meanwhile, Ali was killed while three women were injured when a car collided with a tractor-trolley near Jamewala.

MAN KILLS WIFE: A man killed his wife over a domestic issue. Accused Ziaullah allegedly killed his wife Rehana Bibi over a domestic issue.