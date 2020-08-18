Locals robbed of cash, valuables

KASUR: Several people were robbed of cash and other valuables in the outskirts of Kasur on Monday.

Bandits intercepted Abrar and Iqbal and snatched Rs 70,000 and a watch worth Rs 170,000 from Munawar Tahir near Veer's Naw Allahabad. A thief entered the shop of Asif near Mandi Usmanwala and stole Rs 230,000 and other valuables. Three gunmen snatched a motorcycle, cash and a mobile phone from Riyadh near Kohna Road, Pattoki City. Ehtesham Akhtar was also deprived of a mobile phone and Rs 5,000 near Kohna Road. Three bandits snatched Rs 1,500 and a mobile phone from Shoaib near Bibar Khai on the outskirts of Allahabad. Three bandits intercepted Ahmed near Baghwala Kho Allahabad and snatched Rs 10,000 and a mobile phone from him.

Thieves stole gold jewelery, cash and other valuables from the house of Farooq near Hameed Town, Patoki. Two dacoits snatched Rs 100,000 from Imran near Sheikh Bhago bypass. Near Lake Changa Manga, two robbers snatched a motorcycle, gold bangles and Rs 35,000 from Omar and his wife.

Three gunmen snatched a motorcycle from Abdul Jabbar near Bibar Khai on the outskirts of Allahabad. Three robbers snatched Rs 25,000 from Tahir near Mustafaabad.

Some 15 bandits entered the house of Malik Mustafa near Dina Nath, Phoolnagar and took away cash, gold jewellery and other valuables. Three gunmen entered the house of Saleem near Sher-o-Kana village and took away Rs 300,000, gold jewelery and other valuables. Arsalan and others were deprived of cash and other valuables as bandits erected hurdles by throwing a tree on the road near Kot Mathradas.

TEENAGER BOY MOLESTED: A teenage boy was molested in Mir Muhammad village near Raja Jang. Reportedly, 14-year-old Hafiz Noman was assaulted sexually by an accused. The Raja Jang police registered a case against the accused.