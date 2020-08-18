Baba Farid Urs continues in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN: The 778th Urs of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) continued for the second consecutive day here on Monday.

Sajjada Nasheen of the shrine Dewan Madood Masood Chishti performed rituals and distributed Langar among the devotees. The district police had adopted strict security arrangements during the Urs celebrations.

DROWNS IN CANAL: A youth drowned in the Khadar Canal while making a selfie near Chak Chowk Marrally on Monday. Reportedly, Gulfam and Tafqam, both brothers of Bahawalnagar, had arrived here and making selfie when suddenly both slipped and fell in the canal.

Later, Gulfam drowned in the canal while Tafqam was saved by the people.