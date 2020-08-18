close
August 18, 2020
Alleged killer held

Peshawar

LAKKI MARWAT: The police arrested an alleged killer of the brother in Tajori area on Monday, police said.They said that one Zaidullah who had allegedly stabbed to death his brother, Abdul Majeed, a schoolteacher, and injured another, Abdur Rasheed, a college teacher, in Bakhmal Ahmedzai village a day earlier was arrested in a police raid in Tajori area. The accused was sent to jail on judicial remand.

