Rs650m for Mansehra road widening

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sanctioned Rs650 million for the dualisation of Badra Interchange to Karakoram Highway to reduce the traffic burden

on the city and its suburbs.

“I met Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and got sanctioned this huge fund for the dualisation and blacktopping of that important artery,” Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati told reporters here on Monday. He said that since the Havelian-Mansehra section of the Hazara Expressway was opened to traffic last year, the vehicles were stuck up on the Badra road after coming down from interchange as that link road couldn’t accommodate heavy traffic.

Swati said the Revenue Department had started the land survey and work on the mega road project would be started shortly to end the trouble caused by the traffic jam. The lawmaker said the land acquisition process for the widening and dualisation of that road would soon be started as the government wanted an early completion of the project to address the traffic issues.