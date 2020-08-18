Security for Muharram reviewed

PESHAWAR: Police have completed arrangements for Muharram foolproof security, officials said. A meeting held at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines was told that police carried out search operations ahead of Ashura and lodged cases against over 1000 tenants who were not registered with the police. Besides, 1500 proclaimed offenders were also arrested. Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gabdapur and Brigadier Mudassir chaired the meeting. The meeting finalized arrangements for security of the routes of the mourning processions and worship places.

Factory owner robbed: A factory owner was deprived of Rs 300,000 by the armed robbers in the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station. Police officials said that a case was registered against the unidentified robbers and investigation started.