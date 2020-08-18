Flour available at subsidised rate

MANSEHRA: The millers claimed to have supplied wheat flour to people on the subsidised rate across the district. “We have been supplying the wheat flour at points fixed by the Food Department from where people purchase the commodity on the subsidised rate,” Malik Muzaffar, the spokesman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flourmills Association, told reporters here on Monday. Flanked by the president of the district flourmills association, Mohammad Bashir, and chairman, Shahzada Khan, he said a 20kg wheat flour bag was being sold at Rs860 across the district. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has fixed 93 points in the district for the sale of subsidised wheat flour. Speaking on the occasion Mohammad Bashir said that millers were sure that Food Minister Qalandar Lodhi would soon address issues faced by them. —