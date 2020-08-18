Lights out

This is to draw the attention of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) officials to a serious matter of unscheduled loadshedding in the Khanpur tehsil. With the onset of summer, there has been a sharp increase in unscheduled loadshedding. This has created so many problems. Because of the Covid 19-led lockdown, students have to take online classes. However, in the absence of uninterrupted electricity, these students are unable to charge their laptops or phones for the classes.

The loadshedding has not only made the life of people miserable, but it has also ruined small businesses. The authorities concerned are requested to look into this matter and provide some relief to the people.

Sayed Tassaduque Hussain Shah

Shikarpur