Francis, Surman leave Bournemouth

LONDON: Experienced duo Simon Francis and Andrew Surman have left relegated Bournemouth after being told they would not be offered new contracts.

Club captain Francis spent eight-and-a-half years on the south coast and his deputy Surman seven, both playing key roles in the club’s rise to the Premier League and five-season stay among the big boys. A statement released on the club’s official website said: “AFC Bournemouth can confirm that club captain Simon Francis and vice-captain Andrew Surman will not be offered new contracts and have left the club.

“The long-serving pair, whose contracts expired at the end of July, have been an integral part of the club’s rise up the football pyramid, culminating in a five-year stay in the Premier League.

Central midfielder Surman pulled on a Cherries shirt on 226 occasions and played every minute of every top-flight game during the 2015/16 campaign.Bournemouth have confirmed that full-back Charlie Daniels, who is also out of contract, will train with the club in pre-season as he continues to work his way back from a dislocated knee.