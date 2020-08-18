Denise Lewis, Tom Watson and Jack Fincham join ITV rowing challenge series

Olympian Denise Lewis, former Labour MP Tom Watson and Love Island star Jack Fincham are among the famous faces who will row the length of Britain in a new adventure series for ITV.

Don’t Rock The Boat, which will be presented by Freddie Flintoff and AJ Odudu, will see 12 celebrities row from Cornwall to the Scottish Isles in two boats. Also taking part in the five-part series will be model Jodie Kidd, actor Craig Charles, singer Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller, Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon, Olympian Victoria Pendleton, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace, actor Adam Thomas and Pussycat Dolls singer Kimberly Wyatt.

The stars will be split into two teams of six as they battle it out to complete the 500-mile race. The two teams will also face a series of on-shore challenges to secure advantages over the opposition.

Flintoff said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting this brand new show for ITV. It sounds like it’s going to be a huge challenge for the 12 rowers so I’m pleased that I’ll be spending most of my time on dry land… hopefully!

“It should be a great watch for everyone at home and I can’t wait to get started.” Odudu said: “This is going to be a great show, with an epic line-up. Such a brilliant mix of personalities and challenges which always makes for good telly.

“I personally cannot wait to get going – especially filming with the legend that is Freddie Flintoff. We’re going to have so much fun! Bring it on!”Don’t Rock The Boat will appear on ITV later this year.