Israeli tanks hit Gaza

JERUSALEM: Israeli tanks pounded Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Monday in what has become a daily response to Palestinian rockets and airborne firebombs launched into southern Israel and to clashes on the border.

“Tanks targeted a number of military observation posts belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in the Gaza Strip,” an army statement said in English, referring to the Islamist group that rules the enclave.

The army said that in addition to cross-border attacks with explosives and incendiary devices suspended from balloons, dozens of people had also “instigated riots along the Gaza Strip security fence” on Sunday evening.There were no immediate reports of casualties from the tank fire.