Zakaria praises British Pakistani philanthropists

LONDON: High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has commended British Pakistani philanthropist from Birmingham Raf Sabir and many other members of the community for setting up Water Purification Plants in Pakistan. As an expression of appreciation for their good work, the High Commissioner gave them a reception at the High Commission on August 12.

In his remarks, Raf Sabir said the project started off in 2015 as a single purification plant in Chichawatni in honour of his mother. A number of motivated and dedicated British Pakistanis joined him and today the total number of installed plants stands at 45 across Pakistan, which they plan to take up to 50 within two years. Their next aim is to attain 75 plants, he informed.

He thanked the High Commissioner for his continued support and encouragement for their project, said a press release issued here on Monday.The High Commissioner said providing safe and clean drinking water to the people of Pakistan is a noble cause. He said the work of Raf Sabir and other friends needs to be carried forward.

Giving an overview of the investment and trade opportunities in Pakistan, the High Commissioner called upon the Pakistani diaspora and British investors to take advantage of the investment friendly environment of Pakistan for the mutual benefit of the two countries. The event was attended by a select group of professionals, philanthropists, community leaders and business persons.