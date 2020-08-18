Warning of further thunderstorms in Britain

LONDON: Large swathes of the UK are at risk of further thunderstorms and torrential downpours after flash flooding caused disruption to parts of southern England.

A yellow thunderstorm warning covering the whole of Wales, southern England and parts of the north was due to expire at 9pm on Monday following days of unsettled weather conditions.But the Met Office warned of potential further heavy rain, which could see up to 1.6in (40mm) falling within in an hour in some areas. “If you’re caught by a thunderstorm, you’re likely to see 20mm-40mm (0.8in-1.6in) of rain within the hour, and some areas could see 50mm-70mm (2in-2.8in) within three to four hours,” according to Nicola Maxey, a spokeswoman for the Met Office.

“Really, anywhere within the warning area is at risk of those storms.”The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts for parts of the Midlands around Birmingham.Ben Lukey, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Localised surface water flooding may affect individual properties and cause travel disruption across parts of England today, with

minor surface water flooding possible into Tuesday.

“River flooding may also occur in urban areas or from small watercourses reacting quickly to heavy rain.” It comes after visitors were told to avoid Sheringham beach in Norfolk after storm water began overflowing on to the beach on Sunday.

Amid unsettled conditions, a huge funnel cloud appeared over the Bristol Channel, which appeared to create a spray from the sea and was visible for around 15 minutes, according to onlookers. The M11 northbound was forced to close between Junction 7 and Junction 8 at Stansted due to severe flooding.

Elsewhere, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter that it had removed approximately 8,000 litres of flood water from the basement of Wellingborough Museum.Following a series of weather warnings for parts of the UK, a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued covering a large area of Scotland for Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy showers could lead to properties being flooded, while there is a chance roads could be closed due to rain lashing the area, the Met Office said. Sunshine and showers are expected across the UK during the week but rainfall will be more sustained, with the potential for 0.8in (20mm) falling over six hours.