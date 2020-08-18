close
Tue Aug 18, 2020
August 18, 2020

10 drown as boat capsizes in Keenjhar Lake

August 18, 2020

KARACHI: At least 10 members of a family, including women and children, drowned after a boat capsized in Keenjhar Lake near Thatta on Monday.

The boat, carrying 13 members of a Karachi-based family residing in Mehmoodabad area, capsized near the grave of Noori Jam Tamachi.According to rescue sources, bodies of 10 people, including two children, were recovered from the lake, while three women were rescued alive and shifted to a nearby hospital. They were said to be in critical condition.

Reportedly, the boat had a seating capacity of only four persons but it was carrying 13 people when it overturned. Police said the sailor of the boat was taken into custody.

Deputy Commissioner Usman Tanveer said swimmers from Pakistan Navy were also called in to help in the rescue operation. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed grief over the incident and called for an inquiry into the matter.

