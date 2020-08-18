NAB files money laundering reference against Hamza

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz along with others for alleged money laundering.

The reference was submitted at the office of accountability courts administrative judge. It is to be mentioned here that Hamza has been accused of sending money abroad through illegal ways.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court had rejected the PML-N leader’s bail plea in the money laundering case. Defence lawyer Salman Aslam Butt said his client was being subjected to political revenge, adding: “Non-political powers were using investigation agencies including the NAB for their own interests”.

An accountability court has also indicted Hamza and his father Shahbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference. Both pleaded not guilty and their lawyer requested time for case preparation, which was rejected by the court.