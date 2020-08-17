Donald Trump’s younger brother dies

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert died on Saturday after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness, the US president said in a statement mourning his loss.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," Trump said in a White House statement. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

The 74-year-old president had visited his brother onFriday at a hospital in New York, staying for about 45 minutes. US media reports had said Robert Trump was seriously ill, although there were no details.

Media reports said Robert was 71. Born in 1948 and the youngest of the five Trump siblings, Robert worked on Wall Street before joining the family real estate business. Quieter and less famous than Donald, Robert nevertheless became an integral part of the Trump Organization and was fiercely loyal to his older brother. The New York Times however said the two had been estranged for years before Donald’s run for president.