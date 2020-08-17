close
Mon Aug 17, 2020
August 17, 2020

Imran Khan saved Rs2,344 bn of poor people during two years: Shibli Faraz

August 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan saved Rs2,344 billion of the poor people through his strategy and efforts during the last two years.

This amount was more than Pakistan’s three-year development budget, he remarked in a tweet. The minister said that $7 billion were saved in Reko Diq project which were equal to Rs1,100 billion, whereas $1.5 billion were saved in Karkey project, which were equal to Rs240 billion.

Moreover, he said Rs400 billion were saved in the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), whereas Rs604 billion would be saved in the new agreement with independent power producers (IPPs).

